Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,041,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,758,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 1,917,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,700. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $142.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

