Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 110,752 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 743,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

