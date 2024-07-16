Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,135 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MFC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,636. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

