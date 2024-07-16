Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 68,755 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $41,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 403.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 2,732,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

