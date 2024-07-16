Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 88,769 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $31,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

