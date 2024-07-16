Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 2,743,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,246. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

