Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $67,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,594,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $122,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.39.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,897. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

