Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,918 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Avantor worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 4,402,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,829. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.