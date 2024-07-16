Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.43 and last traded at $254.76. 982,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,861,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,378 shares of company stock valued at $111,259,409 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

