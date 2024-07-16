Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Sanmina accounts for about 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 314,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

