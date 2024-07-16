Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

