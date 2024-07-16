Scotiabank Upgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Hold

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

