Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,460.35 or 0.99955352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000946 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072609 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041225 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

