SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.49

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

