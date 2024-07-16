SEGRO’s (SGRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.32) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.50) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.34).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 943.20 ($12.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 908.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.91. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 675 ($8.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 949 ($12.31). The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,491.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.58), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,255,596.68). In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.58), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,255,596.68). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,666.79). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

