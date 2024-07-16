Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

AIHS stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

