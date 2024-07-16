Senti Biosciences Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.
Senti Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,145. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
