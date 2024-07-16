Senti Biosciences Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Senti Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,145. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.