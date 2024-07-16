SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

SES Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ses S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.