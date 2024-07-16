Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 8.3%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.