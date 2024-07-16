Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rises By 26.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

