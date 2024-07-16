Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expands By 10.7%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

