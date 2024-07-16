Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Expands By 21.5%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,675 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,914. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

