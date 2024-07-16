Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 27.7%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

