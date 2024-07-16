Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 27.7%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AstroNova Price Performance
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.