Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Drops By 8.3%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Atkore by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 3.8% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.60. 480,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.