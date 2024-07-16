Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Decreases By 9.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. 375,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,749. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

