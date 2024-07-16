Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 8.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $1,583.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,666.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,545.53. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.40.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

