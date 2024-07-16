Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 8.1%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $1,583.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,666.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,545.53. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.40.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.