Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Declines By 19.6%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 12,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,303. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

