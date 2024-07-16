Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 14.8%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 60,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
