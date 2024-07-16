Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Drops By 23.9%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
BZFDW stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
