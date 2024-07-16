Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 12.0%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,425,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.3 days.
Capital Power Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 117,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.
Capital Power Company Profile
