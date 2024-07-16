Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 12.0%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,425,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.3 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 117,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

