Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Decreases By 9.0%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.2 days.

Cascades Stock Down 1.1 %

CADNF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Cascades has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

