Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Decreases By 11.0%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
