Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Decreases By 11.0%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 5,399,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 256,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

