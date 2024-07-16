Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Grows By 23.1%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.01. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,916. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This is a boost from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.