Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Expands By 22.2%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

