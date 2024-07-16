Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Increases By 22.7%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

EFX stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 642,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

