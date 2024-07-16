Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Increases By 21.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 183,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

MRAM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 17,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.