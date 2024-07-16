Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Grows By 29.6%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $204.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $205.39.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

