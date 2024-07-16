Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Decreases By 19.1%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 3,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 3.4 %

FNMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,552. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

