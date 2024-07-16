Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Grows By 30.0%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 776,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading increased their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

