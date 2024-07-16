Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Expands By 41.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3729 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.