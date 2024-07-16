Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Expands By 41.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $55.44.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3729 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
