Short Interest in G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Expands By 19.6%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.5 days.

G City Stock Performance

Shares of GZTGF stock remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. G City has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Get G City alerts:

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.