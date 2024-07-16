Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Rises By 11.8%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

good natured Products Stock Performance

GDNPF stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,517. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

