Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Drops By 16.5%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Helium One Global Stock Down 14.5 %

OTCMKTS HLOGF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,475. Helium One Global has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

