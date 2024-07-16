Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Decreases By 5.8%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.5 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

