Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Increases By 20.0%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Imerys Stock Performance
Shares of IMYSF remained flat at C$31.05 on Tuesday. Imerys has a one year low of C$26.11 and a one year high of C$33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.01.
Imerys Company Profile
