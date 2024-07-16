Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 19.0%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,700 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 1,786,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.1 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,390. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

