Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 19.0%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,700 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 1,786,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.1 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,390. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
