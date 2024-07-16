Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Decreases By 12.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 595,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,326. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.