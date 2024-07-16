Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Decreases By 15.1%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,028,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 73,079,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
