Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Decreases By 15.1%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,028,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 73,079,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVPAF

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.8 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Shares of IVPAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 179,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,804. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.