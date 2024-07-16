Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Decreases By 20.0%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KACL remained flat at $12.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $12.83.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.