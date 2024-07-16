Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Decreases By 20.0%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:KACL remained flat at $12.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $12.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kairous Acquisition Company Profile
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
