Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Expands By 20.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
NLSPW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
