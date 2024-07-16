Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Expands By 20.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NLSPW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

